Kanat Islam vs Robson Assis to be aired live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight of Kanat Islam and Robson Assis will be broadcast live by Kazakhstan and Kazsport TV channels, Kazakhstan TV challen has informed.

On February 18 in Willmington, State Delaware, USA, the fight in the 1st medium weight category for the title of WBO Inter-Continental Champion will be take place between Kanat Islamov and Brazilian Robson Assis. The fight will take place within the Roy Jons Jr's evening.

It will be Kanat's 23rd fight on the professional ring. In all 22 fights he won. 18 of them finished with a knock-out of his rival. Robson was in 16 fights out of 19.



Kanat Islam was born on September 13, 1984 in China. In 2010 he moved to Kazakhstan. He has participated in the Olympic Games where he won a bronze medal. He has been in professional boxing since 2012.



The duel will be aired on February 18, at 07:55.