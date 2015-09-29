Karabalin noted important role of Kazakhstan in strengthening energy security in Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the future Kazakhstan will strengthen his capabilities of ensuring the energy security in Asia, First Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Uzakbai Karabalin has said at the opening of the oil and gas conference titled "Energy security in Eurasian region: new mechanism of cooperation", which takes place in the Palace of Independence in the framework of the 10th Eurasian Forum of KAZENERGY-2015.

"In the future Kazakhstan will strengthen his capabilities of ensuring the energy security in Asia," Karabalin said.

According to him, within the framework of the Economic Belt of the Great Silk Road, Kazakhstan and China will cooperate on the "Eurasia" project. The Chinese CNPC intended to participate in the project, according to Prime Minister of Republic of Kazakhstan. Official Web Site .

"This project is aimed at in-depth study of the Caspian Basin and covers a wide range of research, technological and applied aspects. A special moment of the project is a drilling ultradeep well. In our opinion, the project is able to bring a new contribution to world geological science," he stressed.

As Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik noted at the parliamentary hearings in the Mazhilis, huge hydrocarbon resources, estimated at about 60 billion tons of oil, could be found in the depths of the Caspian Basin. The "Eurasia" project involves the use of innovative technologies and geological drilling ultra-deep wells with depth of 15 kilometers.