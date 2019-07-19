Karaganda Academic Theatre of Musical Comedy to present its best productions at Astana Opera

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The creative team of the Karaganda Academic Theatre of Musical Comedy will offer an exclusive tour program to the attention of the residents and guests of the capital. On August 17, Maksim Dunayevsky’s musical Scarlet Sails will be held at the Astana Opera Grand Hall, and on August 24, Emmerich Kalman’s operetta Die Bajadere will be presented to the audience, Astana Opera informs.





The main character is Assol, a girl wholost her mother when she was only eight months old. Assol lived in the smallvillage of Caperna, with her father, an unsociable and private former seamanLongren. After retirement, in order to make a living for himself and his littledaughter, he started making and selling toys – skillfully carved models ofsailboats and steamboats. One day, when Assol was eight years old, she saw astranger holding her boat in his hands. It was the old Egl, who «madecollections of songs, legends, lore and tales». He gave the toy back to Assoland foretold that the years would pass and «when she grows up and becomes anadult, one day a prince will come on the same ship with scarlet sails and carryher away to a distant country».

Mikhail Bartenev and Andrei Usachev’slibretto is based on an eponymous novel by Alexander Grin. The Stage Directoris a winner of The Golden Mask, Man of the Year, Melpomene and Song of the YearTheatre Awards Susanna Tsiryuk (St. Petersburg, Russia). Music Director –Zhanna Shestakova, Chorus Master – holder of the Order of Kurmet TatianaShtykova.

The production of Kalman’s classicaloperetta DieBajadere to the libretto by Elena Ezerskaya is notable forits unusual and exciting plot presentation. Hungarian composer’s charmingmelodies will entice the listeners to the mysterious world of the East, wherethe longings of the heart will come into conflict with the dictates of reason,everyday life around and established traditions.

A bajadere dancer Odette falls head overheels in love with the Indian Prince Radjami, who is ready for her sake toforego the ancient law prohibiting the Lahore princes to marry foreign women.The Prince relinquishes the throne, but Odette decides to make a hugesacrifice: after the engagement has been announced, she keeps up the charadeand turns everything into a joke. The lovers’ hearts are broken, Radjami isabout to leave, Odette has left the stage. Suddenly the permission to marry isreceived. According to the canons of the operetta genre, a beautiful finalebrings happiness to the heroes.

Music Director and Conductor of theproduction – Valentin Bogdanov, Director – Lyudmila Naletova (Moscow, Russia),Chief Chorus Master – Tatiana Shtykova.