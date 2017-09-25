Karaganda hosts exhibition dedicated to Latinized Kazakh script

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The Bolashak Academy held a historical-documentary exhibition showcasing documents dating back to 1920-1930s written in the Latin-based Kazakh script in Karaganda city.

Documents, newspapers and magazines published in the Latin alphabet a century ago were displayed at the exhibition. An entire section of the exhibition was dedicated to the Rukhani zhangyru project.







The exhibition generated intense interest among students and professors of the academy. A representative of the regional archive Zhazira Akizhanova made a report on how the Latin-based Kazakh script had been used a century ago.



Professor of the academy and Candidate of Science (Philology) Kurmangazy Sembiyev and Candidate of Science (Law) Yeleuzhan Serimov talked to guests of the exhibition and answered their questions.