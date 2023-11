KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 22-year-old Aibek Mustakayev who has been missing since January 3 was found dead in the town of Abai this week.

Aibek's body was discovered by passers-by at a dump site on March 24. The Karaganda police confirmed he had been killed.

Aibek was last seen making a stop at a grocery store in Karaganda. His family said he was on his way to his girlfriend and then went missing.