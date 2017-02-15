Karaganda-Moscow flight delayed for 24 hours

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Aeroflot airplane en route Karaganda-Moscow was unable to leave the Sary-Arka airport in Karaganda city due to problems with engine for over 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the airport, the flight was scheduled to jet off at 6:05 a.m. on February 14, but was canceled. Nearly 100 passengers were trapped in the departure lounge for a day.



Aeroflot offered the passengers meals and hotel accommodation while they were waiting for the problem to be fixed.



"There was a problem with the engine. Specialists from Moscow came and fixed it. The passengers have already boarded the plane," the airport confirmed.