Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex produces Sputnik V vaccines in pilot batch

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Today, Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov and Health Minister Alexei Tsoi have visited the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex to inspect the industrial production process of the Sputnik V vaccine and the vaccine’s delivery to the regions, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

According to Mr Tugzhanov, today 90 thousand doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be shipped to all the regions of the country. Production of doses is set to reach 150 thousand in March and up to 600 thousand in April, which, according to the deputy PM, could help gradually cover the necessary number of the population with COVID-19 vaccines.

Under the agreement on mutual understanding between SK Pharmacy and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, over 2 million doses of the vaccine are to be delivered, with the figure rising up to 5 million doses in the event the vaccine has undergone all trial stages.

According to Mr Tsoi, the working group is in place including competent bodies of the Kazakh Health Ministry, Russian Direct Investment Fund, and Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex employees. Noting that technology transfer, preparation for production, and employee training were carried out in the shortest possible time, he marked the launch of full-fledged production of Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

Notably, on December 4, 2020, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Kazakh Health Ministry signed the cooperation agreement under which the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex received the substance to produce an experimental batch of the vaccines in the amount of 6 thousand doses.