Karaganda region building 4th solar plant
14:48, 28 October 2019
ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM The new solar power plant is being built near Zhezkazgan town.
5,200 out of 29,300 solar panels were already installed. The opening of the 10 MW-solar power plant is set for December 22. 10 new workplaces will be created as soon as it is put on stream.
Currently the region numbers three solar plants with a total capacity of 190MW.
Construction of renewable energy source power plants helped the region raise some KZT 94 bln of investments and create 58 workplaces.