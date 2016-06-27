Karaganda region builds four new education facilities under Nurly Zhol program

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to Karaganda region today, Prime Minister Karim Massimov was informed of the course of implementation of the region's education development program.

“The National Plan contains certain steps aimed at development of the country’s education system. The amount of budget for the current year exceeds 81.3 bln tenge that is 18% higher against the last year. Four education facilities are being built now under Nurly Zhol program. These are namely a 1200-seat school in Karaganda city and a 600-seat school in the town of Satpayev. Tendering procedures on construction of a 250-seat boarding school for visually impaired children will be accomplished soon. And construction of a 320-seat kindergarten in Ken-Dala microdistrict of Karaganda will be finished too,” First Vice Governor of the region Assylbek Duissebayev said. According to him, implementation of the project allowed to create more than 470 constant job places.

Besides, the region is resolving the problems of schools which are in dangrous condition, and builds new facilities in Abai, Ulytau, Bukharzhyrau and Zhanaarka districts.

The PM was also informed of construction of schools and pre-school facilities under public-private partnership principle. Last year, the region commissioned 4 pre-school organizations for 825 children. “By the end of the year, we plan to commission two more kindergartnes for 355 children,” said Duissebayev.

According to him, in the past three years, the region has provided more than 3,000 children with pre-school teaching. 1,410 of them are attending the kindergartens built under PPP project. Meanwhile, the region needs to build nine new schools and 34 kindergartens.

K.Massimov will continue his trip with a visit to Temirtau, where he will survey a number of industrial facilities and will hold a working meeting.