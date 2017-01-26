Karaganda region governor carries Winter Universiade flame

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov was the first torch bearer in the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay in Karaganda city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Winter Universiade 2017 Torch Relay in Karaganda region kicked off in the town of Temirtau. Then, torch bearers and volunteers carried the Universiade flame to Karaganda.



The akims of Temirtau and Karaganda handed over the torch to the governor of the region near the Shakhtyor stadium.







"Thousands of Kazakhstan participate in the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay across the country today... On January 29 during the opening ceremony of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty, the Universiade flame from Karaganda region will become a part of the Winter Universiade flame," governor Abdibekov said.



He also wished Karaganda athletes success at the upcoming Winter Universiade in Almaty.



Honorary citizen of Karaganda city Grigory Prezent expressed confidence that the Universiade will be a grandiose global event. "The importance of sport events can hardly be overestimated," he said.







Governor Abdibekov was the first to carry the Universiade torch during the Torch Relay in the city.



60 torch bearers were selected from the best students of local universities. The total distance of the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay in Karaganda made 9km.



The Torch Relay will wrap up at the Karaganda Arena.



Recall that the Winter Universiade 2017 will take place in Almaty city from January 29 till February 8.







