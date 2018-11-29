Karaganda region implements investment projects worth over KZT1trln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has completed the first stage of construction of Alfarukh wholesale and distribution centre, Governor of the region Yerlan Koshanov said at a briefing today.

"The region implements around 33 new large investment projects worth over 1 trillion tenge. Half of them are implemented together with foreign investors. Seven projects will be commissioned this year," said the Governor.



The construction of the Alfarukh wholesale and distribution centre was launched under the National Plan ‘100 Specific Steps'.



"Alfarukh centre demonstrates a brand new approach to trade and logistics. A giant cluster of warehouses with the capacity of 100,000 tonnes will be located on a 60ha area. The centre will have its own customs, wholesale and retail trade facilities and the cross-docks which will be able to accept 160 vans simultaneously," said the Governor.