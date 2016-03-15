Karaganda region ready to cooperate with Slovakia in various sectors of economy

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Slovakia to Kazakhstan H.E. Peter Juza held a meeting in Karaganda city on Tuesday.

According to the governor's press service, Mr. Abdibekov briefed the Slovak diplomat on socioeconomic development of the region and implementation of reforms initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

At the meeting he also noted that Karaganda region is not only a highly developed industrial region, but also a large cultural and research center of Kazakhstan.



"Thanks to favorable investment climate, rich raw materials base and strategic geographical position the region has in place favorable conditions to attract foreign investment," said the Karaganda region governor, inviting the Slovak side to cooperate in various sectors of economy.