Karaganda region’s agricultural output made 158 bln tenge in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015, agricultural output in Karaganda region was estimated at 158 bln tenge, Nurmukhambet Abdibekov, the region's Governor, told at the press conference in Astana today.

According to him, actual volume index in agriculture made 1.5%.

“Despite all the complications caused by spring flooding and late sowing campaign, we could reach growth,” noted the Governor.

In particular, 1.8% growth is observed in meat production (120 thousand tonnes). Dairy products manufacture increased by 3%. Livestock number rose by 1%.

The region exported 275 tonnes of meat products, he added.