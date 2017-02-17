Karaganda region to attract 350bln tenge of investments in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region's industrial output in 2016 reached 1.9trln tenge, having risen by 4.9% against 2015 indicator, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the region's Governor Nurmukhambet Abdibekov.

“The majority of the goods in our region are produced by industrial enterprises – 1.5trln tenge, with 7.2% growth compared to 2015,” the Governor said at a meeting with the public today.



In 2016, the region launched 103bln tenge worth 10 projects under the Entrepreneurship Support Map, which allowed to employ 956 people. Within a year, the enterprises of the region manufactured products to the amount of 141bln tenge, that is 50bln tenge higher than in 2015.

As the local administration informed, the region re-launched 5 idle plants. The total sum of investments in 2016 reached 315bln tenge. ¼ of these funds were spent on processing sector. Due to the governmental support, anti-crisis measures and Nurly Zhol programme, investments in mining sector increased by 31.6%, in agriculture – by 25.3% and in housing construction – by 3%.

“In 2017, our objective will be to attract 350bln tenge of investments. We will also continue attracting trans-national companies to our region,” Abdibekov added.