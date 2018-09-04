Karaganda region to build archeological parks

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region Governor Yerlan Koshanov met with international and Kazakhstan's scientists arrived there to take part in the international symposium of archeologists.

Those gathered debated opportunities for cooperation in studying historical heritage, the local administration's press service reports.

Koshanov thanked the guests for their participation in the symposium.



"Karaganda region is abundant not only with subsoil resources. It also boasts rich history. Saryarka region has many hidden secrets yet to unlock," the Governor said.



Yasuyuki Murakami, a Japanese scientist, Professor at Research Center of Ancient East Asian Iron Culture, told about his expeditions to Karaganda region. It is his fourth visit to the region. He took part in the archeological excavations at the Bronze Age Alat settlement.

Russian archeologist Sergei Kuzminykh highlighted the unique character of cultural and historical monuments widespread in the territory of Karaganda region.



Professor of the Ural Federal University Lyudmila Koryakova pointed out the high potential of the region for archeological excavations and development of joint multi-disciplinary projects.



"There is no future without the past. There are so many monuments in the territory of one just region that can be identified and showcased, and all the data gathered can be integrated to the student's courses. It will help youth learn more than just simple stories. You may be proud of your history and develop the rich potential, for example, to support archeologists, build national and archeological parks. First of all you will attract tourists, secondly you will promote science," the Russian scientist stressed.



The open-air museums may be built in the Kent gorge and Taldy district where the tens of unique monuments have been already unearthed. The Governor welcomed the suggestion.



"We have to be proud of the history of our region and develop research works. It is the task set by the President in the Rukhani Janghyru program. The point at issue is spiritual renewal. The greater part is devoted to historical studies. We will work further and work together with you," the Governor resumed.