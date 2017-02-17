Karaganda region to launch 5 new plants in 2017

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region plans to launch 5 new plants in 2017, Kazinform correspondent says citing Governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov.

These are namely - a thermal block producing plant, a copper leaching plant, a waste paper utilization and cellulose production plant. Besides, the region is going to launch lime production at Saryopan deposit and build a plant on manufacture of fire-resistant materials.



These new enterprises, according to the Governor, will be opened under the Entrepreneurship Support Map.



"In general, we plan to implement 10 projects under the Entrepreneurship Support Map. 9 more projects worth 2bln400mln tenge will be launched too," he added.



The region plans to launch 10 similar projects to the amount of 1bln400mln tenge and employ 237 people.