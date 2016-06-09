Karaganda residents call on Kazakhstanis to unite

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's statement on the tragic events in Aktobe city on June 5 was discussed in Karaganda city on Thursday.

It was noted that all Kazakhstanis need to unite for the sake of peace and the future of the country and their children. Karaganda residents stressed they mourn the death of the victims of the terror attacks.



"Today, more than ever our society must unite around our President and support his ideas of peace. The entire country must fight against terrorism in our republic," head of outpatient clinic №4 of Karaganda city Ms Saltanat Shaidarova said at the meeting.



"If we don't suppress [any manifestation of terrorism] now, we can lose the most precious things in this life: our children and peace in the country," noted chairman of the Mothers' Union Ms Marina Fateyeva.



"It is difficult to realize that such heartless people could betray their nation and their Motherland. There is no mercy for such people," added member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Mr. Anuar Kereibayev.