Karaganda rgn investment projects demonstrated to Nursultan Nazarbayev

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has visited today the Karaganda Casting and Machine-Building Plant of Kazakhmys Maker Industrial Service Company, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan inspected the production process of the new machine-building plant that has a state-of-the-art robotic equipment and an automated control system.

During the visit, the Head of State was informed of the plans regarding the implementation of investment projects in the region. Moreover, Kazakhmys Corporation LLC made a presentation on its activities.





Nursultan Nazarbayev also spoke with the staff of the enterprise and students of the Karaganda State Technical University.

The President of Kazakhstan underlined the importance of dual education and training of personnel in line with contemporary trends of economic development.





Concluding the meeting, the Head of State wished young specialists success in work and new achievements.