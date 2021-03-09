  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Karaganda rgn names new Head of Construction, Architecture, and Urban Development Dept

    17:18, 09 March 2021
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Abzal Zhailybayev has been named the new Head of the Department of Construction, Architecture, and Urban Development of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Abzal Zhailybayev was born on July 8, 1982, in the village of Atasu, Zhanaarkinsk district, Karaganda region.

    In 2004, he worked on the Tax Committee of Zhanaarkinsk district. He headed the Office of the Governor of Zhanaarkinsk district. Later, he joined the Office of the Governor of Karaganda region, where he worked his way up to Deputy Head.

    Until the new appointment he has served as Deputy Head of the Department of Construction, Architecture, and Urban Development of Karaganda region.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!