Karaganda rgn reports first coronavirus death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first death from coronavirus infection was registered in Karaganda region, coronavirus2020.kz reports. It is the third coronavirus death in Kazakhstan.

«The man, born in 1958, was hospitalized in critical condition. He was diagnosed with pneumonia with respiratory distress. The man was taken to the isolation ward. Despite the intensive care performed the man died from cardiac arrest at 07.10 a.m. The man was tested positive for coronavirus after death,» head of the healthcare department of the region Yerzhan Nurlybayev said.

The man worked as a public notary in Temirtau. The close contacts are isolated. The potential contacts are tracked.

15 more coronavirus infection cases were detected the countrywide: 5 in Almaty, 6 in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Karaganda region, 6 in Akmola region.

As of today the number of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan reached 363.

184 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 84 in Almaty, 14 in Karaganda region, 16 in Atyrau region, 16 in Akmola region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Shymkent, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Almaty region, 3 in Aktobe region, 3 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region.