Karaganda rgn sees greater entrepreneurship support in 2021

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – KZT7bn has been provided from the budget to support entrepreneurship in Karaganda region this year, 2.5 times that of last year’s figure, the region’s Governor Zhenis Kassymbek told an online reporting meeting with the population, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In 2020, the region’s 420 enterprises managed to carry out their projects on concessional terms under the Entrepreneurship Roadmap, investing KZT48bn in the economy, almost half that of the 2019 figure.

«This year KZT7bn has been provided from the budget to support entrepreneurship, 2.5 times more than in the previous year,» said the governor.

According to him, the State support for SMEs helped create 2,400 permanent jobs. 1,900 business start-up grants were provided throughout the year. Young entrepreneurs received 100 grants from the region’s governor.

3,700 entrepreneurs were financially supported through different State programs, and 2,800 people were trained in free business courses.

According to Mr Zhenis, owing to joint efforts the share of local content in public procurement rose 2fold. As part of the memorandum signed with ArcelorMittal Temirtau the purchases of non-primary goods produced in Karaganda region rose six times.