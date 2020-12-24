Karaganda rgn to extend quarantine restrictions until next Jan 5

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The chief state doctor of Karaganda region signed a new decree banning any festive events and corporate parties.

It is forbidden to hold mass events (festive, sports, cultural events, seminars, exhibitions, forums and family gatherings (weddings, commemorative events) at home and other places of public gathering starting from 00:00 December 25 until January 5, 2021.

As earlier reported, Kostanay region extended yesterday quarantine regulations until January 5.