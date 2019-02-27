Karaganda rgn to open 14 kid's tech parks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 209 robotics laboratories, 73 IT classes were opened in Karaganda region in 2018. Equal conditions are being created for city and rural pupils, the official website of the regional administration reads.

The first four tech parks were equipped in Shakhtinsk, Karaganda, Balkhash and Abay district. It is planned to open 14 more technological parks.

Laboratories teach design engineering and engineering simulation, programming, metalworking, various sciences. Young engineers work at modern equipment. Besides, a marketing area was established there to teach kids to represent and sell their projects.



