Karaganda students discuss switch to Latinized Kazakh script

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Students and professors of the Karaganda State Technical University discussed the switchover of the Kazakh language to the Latin script at a seminar on Monday, Kazinform reports.

The seminar brought together over 200 people, including students, deans, active members of the "Zhas Orda" Students' Organization Association and many others.



Pro-rector of the university Nazym Alpysbayeva highlighted the main pros of the Latin-based Kazakh script.



"Initiated by the Head of State, the transition to the Latinized Kazakh script opens up new opportunities in terms of learning and practice and students do realize why it is necessary to update the Kazakh alphabet," Zhetpisbai Sholpan, senior lecturer of the Kazakh Language and Culture Department, said at the seminar.



It was noted that the switchover to the Latin script will allow the young generation to obtain new knowledge faster and make it easier to learn the Kazakh and English languages.