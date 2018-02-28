Karaganda to get own hippodrome

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Specialists at the City of Karaganda are developing the design and estimate documentation for the new hippodrome, ekaraganda.kz refers to the region's department of sports.

The new arena is thought to be built in the south-east part of the city.

The publication notes that, to date, all regions in Kazakhstan have complexes for equestrian competitions. Karaganda started considering building its own arena several years ago. The new sports facility is thought to facilitate the development of equestrian sports, as well as horse breeding in the region.

Kazakhstan annually hosts one of the most prestigious equestrian tournaments - Altyn Tulpar, where 200 riders compete in Alaman baiga and Karaganda riders consistently show good results at the tournament.

It is known that the project will be implemented within the framework of the public-private partnership. Its cost is yet unknown.