Karaganda to hold charitable eco-marathon

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The charitable eco-marathon will be held online next Saturday, September 19. Its participants will help clean up streets collecting garbage and donate for the treatment of the cancer-stricken girl, Sofiya Danko, 12.

The marathon is dated also to the World Clean-up Day. Traditionally people join ecological campaigns and community cleanups to make the planet cleaner.

The race offers three distances of 3, 5 and 10 km. Runners will collect garbage while running.

The entry fee is KZT 1,500 for adults, KZT 500 for children. All the money raised will be channeled for the girl’s treatment. It is necessary to raise USD 166,000 for her treatment and bone-marrow transplantation.

Registration is available here