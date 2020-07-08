Karaganda to open first of its kind coal plant

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Coal with low ash content will be produced in Karaganda city under the innovation project spearheaded by Qaz Carbon. The plant is said to be the only of its kind in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The plant funded by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC under the 2015-19 State Industrial and Innovative Development Program is set to be launched in 2021. The project's total cost is 12 billion tenge.

The project's uniqueness lies in the fact that the plant will produce quality coal without harmful side effects to the environment. Indoor production will eliminate the need for much area for final settling basins. New automation and electronic technologies will enable the operator to control the whole enrichment process from the control center.

The project has been examined for its environmental impact.

According to Qaz Carbon shareholder Yerlan Nigmatulin, coal washing will be used to enrich coal, which will maximize resource extraction. The closed enrichment system which does not require chemical reagents will benefit the environment. The plant's capacity will be 300 tons of coal per hour or 1,800,000 tons per year.

The plant will use coal from Karaganda region and establish exports of its end product as well as use it at the Karaganda ferroalloy plant YDD Corporation LLP.

The project is planned to create over 110 new jobs.