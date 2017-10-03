Karaozek compressor station has been put into operation

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - "Karaozek", a highly sophisticated gas compressor station, was put into operation in Kyzylorda region. Krymbek Kusherbayev, a mayor of Kyzylorda region, and the management board of KazTransGas JSC took part in the solemn ceremony, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of KazTransGas JSC .

New station "Karaozek" was constructed at 944 kilometers of the main pipeline Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent to arrange connected work with station "Bozoy" put into operation in April in Aktobe region. These two stations enable to increase flow capacity of the main pipeline Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent up to 10 billion cubic meters. In addition, its construction was originally considered in view of gas supply to Astana, capital of Kazakhstan, as well as to the northern regions of the country.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Krymbek Kusherbayev, a mayor of Kyzylorda region stated the importance of this station for the region. "Construction of the large strategic site - the main pipeline Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent, initiated with support of the President - has provided ambitious opportunities for Aral Sea region, since the pipeline of 846 kilometers passing through the region allowed to provide it with "blue fuel". That shows that the Head of State takes care of us. The startup of this station may be regarded as a labor present for gas workers to the Day of Capital", - noted Krymbek Kusherbayev, a mayor of Kyzylorda region.



"Karaozek" and "Bozoy" compressor stations enable to export Kazakhstani gas to China as well as to ensure energy security in the southern part of the country. Just recently, the Memorandum of Understanding was signed with China on domestic gas exports in the volume of up to 5 billion cubic meters/year. Besides, KazTransGas could complete construction of "Karaozek" ahead of schedule and save billions of tenge by updating gas compressor units from its internal reserve.



New station is equipped with most advanced gas compressor units and auxiliaries designed on high-tech basis for working in tough operating modes. The pipelines, a gas metering unit abs other infrastructure facilities were built under this project.



The main elementary unit of the station are three gas turbine units designed on high-tech basis by the American company "Solar Turbines" for the most difficult operating modes. When all three units are operated, the capacity of the compressor station will be 43.5 million cubic meters of gas per day.



Note: KazTransGas JSC is Kazakhstan national operator in gas and gas supply sector. KazTransGas JSC Company Group includes enterprises and organizations that produce, transport, and sell gas and gas products.