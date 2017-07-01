Karatekas from 40 countries gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Shinkyokushin Karate Championships has kicked off at the Daulet Sports Complex in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

"This tournament is a part of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 because sport and martial arts give people energy and will-to-win spirit," Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, First President of the Shinkyokushin Karate Federation in Kazakhstan and head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, said at the opening ceremony of the championships in Astana.



193 karate practitioners from Australia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Brazil, Great Britain, Hungary, Honduras, Hong Kong, Georgia, Denmark, Zimbabwe, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Spain, Canada, Costa Rica, the U.S., Sweden, South Africa, South Korea and other countries will vie for medals during the two-day ceremony.



In attendance at the opening ceremony was President of the World Shinkyokushin Karate Federation Kenji Midori.