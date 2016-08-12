Karim Massimov and Dmitry Medvedev met on hockey rink before friendly match between Kazakhstan and Russia in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and Head of the Government of Russia Dmitry Medvedev tested their skills on the ice rink before a hockey friendly match between Kazakhstan and Russian national teams.

"Training with the Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev before a friendly match between the Russian and Kazakh hockey teams. Ice Arena "Shaiba," Sochi, August 11, 2016." Karim Massimov captioned a picture he posted on Instagram.

As earlier reported, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will take part in the sitting of the Heads of Government of the EEU member states in Sochi.