Karim Massimov arrived in Hungary to support Kazakhstani team at IronMan triathlon competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov reposted Alexander Vinokurov's post on Instagram.

"Ready for tomorrow's start on 1/2 distance of Ironman in Budapest! Yesterday it was a big surprise for us - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov came to Budapest to support us! Hope to see him in the next year among the participants!" Alexander Vinokurov wrote.

The IronMan triathlon competition starts on July 30.