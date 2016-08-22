Karim Massimov arrived in South Kazakhstan region for working visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov arrived in South Kazakhstan region for a working trip, Pm.kz informs.

It is planned that Karim Massimov will visit industrial, cultural and historical facilities, meet with the people of the region to discuss the relevant issues and assess the process of social and economic development in the region.

Karim Massimov plans to familiarize with the progress in reconstruction of the runway of the airport of Shymkent and check its security systems.

The Prime Minister will pay special attention to the problems of the agro-industrial complex. It is expected that agriculture will be the main agenda at the meeting with the farmers of the region.



Besides, K. Massimov will hold a meeting on the relevant issues in the education sphere.