At the LLP "Bayan", the Prime Minister will get acquainted with the production of specialized food products that the food industry mainly been supplies to metallurgists.

In addition, Karim Massimov will examine the historical and cultural sites of Ulytau, and will hold a meeting to assess the prospects of the future development of tourism in the region.

The Prime Minister has been conducting working trips throughout the regions of Kazakhstan at the instruction of the Head of State. From June 15 - August 24,2016 Karim Massimov visited: Aktobe, Almaty, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions, and the city of Almaty.

For reference:

The production volume of industrial products manufactured by the Zhezkazgan enterprises amounted to 126315 million tenge in the period from January - June 2016; or 145.6% compared to the same period in 2015.



The production volume of the manufacturing industry amounted to 113182.3 million tenge; or 89.6% of the manufactured products.



Source: pm.kz