Karim Massimov chairs Anti-Terrorism Center session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Karim Massimov has held in Astana a regular session of the Anti-Terrorism Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Committee's press service reported.

"During the session, the attendees drew up measures to improve the effectiveness of the deradicalization of persons convicted of terrorism and extremism crimes, as well as further social adaptation after being released," the media office said.

Besides, the meeting discussed proposals for promoting active citizenship in the society in terms of countering terrorism and religious extremism.

The respective protocol resolutions were adopted following the meeting.