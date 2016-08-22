Karim Massimov checked security systems of airport and railway station of Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with the security systems of the international airport of Shymkent and railway and bus stations of the city as well.

Checking security systems of the airports and railway stations is necessary part of working trips to the regions, Pm.kz website informs.

As K. Massimov was informed, the airport of Shymkent increased security measures early in June.

The passenger traffic of the airport is about 1000 people a day.

Director of South Kazakhstan branch of "Vokzal Servis" JSC and director of international bus station "Samal" Y. Shyntekov also informed the Premier about the security measures at the railway and bus stations.