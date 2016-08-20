  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Karim Massimov congratulated Dychko and Shakimova on winning Olympic bronze medals

    11:54, 20 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov congratulated Olympic medal winners Ivan Dychko and Dariga Shakimova.

    "Congratulations to our boxers I.Dychko and D.Shakimova on their bronze medals at the Olympic Games in Rio 2016," K. Massimov said via Twitter.

    As earlier reported, Ivan Dychko lost to British boxer Joe Joyce and had a bronze medal of the Games as well as Dariga Shakimova lost to Claressa Shields and received a bronze medal of the Games.

     

    Tags:
    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Sport Boxing 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!