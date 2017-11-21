Karim Massimov congratulates his predecessor on his milestone birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has organized a festive event dedicated to the 75th birthday of Lieutenant-General Bulat Bayekenov, an honorary officer who used to be the first Chairman of the abovementioned agency, Kazinform cites the committee's press service.

The heads of subdivisions, services, and departments of the Committee, as well as media representatives, took part in the celebration. The special guests included national security and internal affairs veterans.

Making a speech, Chairman of the Committee Karim Massimov highlighted that Mr. Bayekenov is a prominent representative of the series of brilliant statesmen and patriots of our country. Holding important posts, he has always justified the President's confidence and was faithful to the life principles and to the sage advice of his father on remaining a man of good morals in all circumstances.

Bulat Bayekenov was one of the originators of the national security service. It is also worth noting that he was one of those who laid the foundations for ensuring the security of our sovereign state and society. In tough times, he headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Presidential Security Service and coordinated the activities of the law-enforcement agencies as the Secretary of the Security Council.

At the end, the celebrant addressed the guests, thanking the Committee staff and wishing them success in service.