Karim Massimov familiarized with fish production in Atyrau city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited Caspian Royal Fish Company within his working trip to Atyrau region, Pm.kz informs.

"Caspian Royal Fish" LLP specializes in fish farming, processing of fish and production of caviar. The famr was commissioned thanked to support from "KazAgroFinance" JSC and the support rendered within the Business Road Map-2020 in September of 2014.

As of today, the farm has about 25 thousand sturgeons. It is expected that the company will sell about 5 thousand fish by the end of the year and have about 200 kilograms of caviar by that time. The project is planned to reach its design capacity in 2017.