Karim Massimov familiarized with progress in reconstruction of Kargaly riverbed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov checked out the work on reconstruction of the Kargaly riverbed in Nauryzbai district within his working trip to Almaty region. Naryzbai district was impacted the most by the mudslide in 2015.

It was noted that the dam on the river prevented the devastating consequences of the recent mudslide.

It was noted that KZT 2.3 bln was decided to allocate for liquidation of the consequences of the emergency situation.

According to deputy mayor of Almaty Rumil Taufikov, the reconstruction of the riverbed is being held on 7.7 km section.