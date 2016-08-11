Karim Massimov meets with public of W Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has met with the public and intellectual circles of West Kazakhstan region during his working trip today.

Participants of the meeting discussed the topical issues of economic and sociocultural development of the region. Utmost attention was paid to the construction, transport infrastructure, employment of youth in the region and ecological situation on the Ural River, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister's press service.



Attending the meeting was poetess Akushtap Baktygereyeva who stressed the importance of spiritual upbringing of Kazakhstani youth and preservation of cultural traditions and values.



Assistant professor of the West Kazakhstan Innovative University A. Abdulmanov, in turn, suggested naming the regional children's library after well-known writer Khamza Yessenzhanov.



Attendees of the meeting had a chance to address their questions to officials of the Culture and Sports Ministry, Investment and Development Ministry, Agriculture Ministry, Healthcare and Social Development Ministry and Education and Science Ministry who were in attendance as well.