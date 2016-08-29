Karim Massimov meets with representatives of «Oliver Wyman» global consulting company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The meeting focused on the issues of cooperation with Astana International Financial Center," the PM tweeted.

"Has just met with the representatives of @OliverWyman global consulting companies on cooperation with the Astana International Financial Center #AIFC #Astana," the post reads.



Recall, that at the 29th plenary session of the Presidential Foreign Investors Council held in May 2016, the Head of State named the Astana International Finance Centre a next step in improving the investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan.



"Last year, I held negotiations with the largest employers in New York, London, Paris, Beijing, Qatar. They all supported the creation of Astana International Financial Center. We made arrangements to invest in Kazakhstan and do business here. And it gives additional confidence in the prospects of the project," N.Nazarbayev said at a meeting of the FIC (Foreign Investors Council).



Oliver Wyman is a global consulting company, with offices in more than 50 cities in 25 countries. The company specializes in management including strategic management and risk management. Its headquarters is based in New York City, Kazinform refers to government.kz.