Karim Massimov met with Deputy Head of Serbian Government Ljajic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of trade, tourism and telecommunications of Serbia Rasim Ljajic in Ukimet Uyi in Astana.

According to primeminister.kz, the sides discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation between two countries, prospects of implementing joint projects in the field of transport and transit, construction, agriculture.

At the end of the meeting K. Masimov and R. Ljajic expressed interest in further deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.