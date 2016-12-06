Karim Massimov named as President of Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Karim Massimov was elected the President of the Kazakhstan Triathlon Federation at its conference on Monday (December 5), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Security Committee.

Participating in the conference were Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, members of the federation, coaching staff as well as representatives of the ministry and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In his remarks at the conference Karim Massimov outlined the key goals of the federation for the upcoming period and paid special attention to the development of sport in the regions.



"Triathlon is a relatively new sport for Kazakhstan and its development is in the initial stage. It is crucial to ensure gradual and overall growth of this sport," said Massimov adding that Kazakhstan will reap the benefits of work in that direction in the immediate future.