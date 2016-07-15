Karim Massimov: President of Kazakhstan actively promotes ideas of international cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, the 11th ASEM Summit is being held in the capital city of Mongolia. Speaking at the plenary session of the Summit Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov stressed that the success of Kazakhstan would not be possible without the effective initiatives of President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev, who actively promotes ideas of international cooperation.

"The achievements of countries sometimes depend of energy and wisdom of one person. Kazakhstan is lucky to have this person in President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Thanks to the efforts of the Head of State Kazakhstan has become one of the founders to the CIS and the SCO. The President of Kazakhstan also initiated establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CICMA," Karim Massimov said.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan drew attention to the fact that over 50% of the world GDP and about 60% of the Earth population account for the countries of Eurasian," the press service of the Head of Government informs.

"Cooperation for making Eurasian open and united is the responsibility of countries' governments," K. Massimov addressed the people participants of the session.

The Prime Minister also elaborated on the work held in this sphere.

"The implementation of the infrastructural development program called "Nurly Zhol" continues. The Western Europe-Western China transport corridor is called to connect the transport infrastructure of Asia and Europe. The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad connected Kazakhstan and the Persian Gulf. The work on connecting Kazakhstan and Chinese seaport of Lianyungang continues.

These transport projects are called to strengthen the cooperation between the ASEM countries," K. Massimov stressed.

Besides, Kazakhstan holds large-scale reforms aimed at modernization of institutes for supporting growth and development of economic relations with the other countries.

According to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the ASEM forum is an effective platform for establishing global interaction. Moreover, the location of Kazakhstan at the crossroads of Europe and Asia defines its role as a bridge between the East and West.

As K. Massimov noted, Asia has become the drive of the global economic growth over the last two decades. Nevertheless, Europe retains its roles of the global player in political, economic and security spheres as well as a source of new technologies and innovations important for sustainable development and increasing of the living standards.

The Prime Minister also noted that together Asian and European countries can make a decisive contribution to the global security and stability in order to ensure a bright future to the population of the Earth.