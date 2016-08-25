ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited sacred places of Karaganda region.

"Sacred places: mausoleum of Alash Khan and Zhoshy Khan, "Altynshoky" and the stone of Great Timur, Ulytau. Karaganda region, August 24, 2016," Karim Massimov captioned a picture on his Instagram page.

As earlier reported, yesterday, Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly reported the Prime Minister on the process of work on preserving of historical and cultural heritage and development of a tourist potential of Ulytau.