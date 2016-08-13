Karim Massimov visits Gazprom gas processing plant in Orenburg Region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited a gas processing plant within the framework of his working trip to the Orenburg Region.

According to the prime minister's press service, Karim Massimov visited the Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg LLC plant because it works on the gas produced at the Karachaganak gas field in Kazakhstan. The Russian plant has been processing the Kazakhstani gas since 2007 within the framework of the intergovernmental agreements. Annual volume of the Karachaganak gas supplies amounts to 8 billion c.m. (+/- 10%).



During the visit Premier Massimov was accompanied by Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev and akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov.



Gas output at the Karachaganak gas field largely depends on the work of Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg LLC plant. When the plant stopped its work for unscheduled repair operations in July-August 2016, gas output at the Kazakhstani gas field decreased for 64,000 tons (Kazakhstan lost some $24 million).



One of the ways to solve this problem is to construct a gas processing plant in Kazakhstan.