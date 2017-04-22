Karin: Creation of national commission shows ideas of President's article are important

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani political expert Yerlan Karin has commented on the creation of the national commission for implementation of the spiritual modernization program under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Karin believes that the decision to create the commission demonstrates the fact President Nursultan Nazarbayev wants to achieve the ideas and initiatives set in his recent article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".



According to the political expert, creation of a national commission is not a usual thing for Kazakhstan. "They are created to coordinate and discuss strategically important issues like the commissions that were established to implement the National Plan - 100 specific steps and the political modernization," Karin said.



In his words, the decision proves that the issues and problems raised in the article are of paramount importance. There is good reason the commission is chaired by Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adilbek Dzhaksybekov. It only adds to the political status of the commission. Dzhaksybekov is a strong and effective political manager. He used to head the national commission for political modernization that was praised for its effectiveness.



"The commission will proceed to its meticulous work in the nearest future, maybe next week," Karin added.



As a reminder, the President of Kazakhstan signed the decree on the creation of the national commission on April 19. It is comprised of akims, ministers, members of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, deputies, heads of mass media, including Yerlan Karin who happens to be Chairman of the Board of "Kazakhstan" Television and Radio Corporation.