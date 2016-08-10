Karina Goricheva: This Olympic medal is the most important medal for me

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani weightlifter Karina Goricheva, who won the bronze medal of the Olympic Games in Rio in the 63 kg category, shared his thoughts about the tournament with the journalists, Khabar TV channel informs.

"I am happy to win a medal at the games. This is my first medal. I am not exactly happy about my performance, I worried too much. However, this is my most important medal. My worries and the sense of responsibility for the country probably had an impact on me. I feel great now. I've forgot everything, training, injuries and pain, everything," she said.

She also told about her future plans.

"I want to rest for a while. I want to spend time with family, and then I will start training again. I also plan to move up in the weight class. I want to compete in the 69 kg category," she added.

