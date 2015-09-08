Karina Iskakova named as Editor-in-Chief of Elle Kazakhstan magazine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Karina Iskakova was named as Elle Kazakhstan's new editor-in-chief, www.buro247.kz reports.

Publisher of Kazakhstani art and design magazine Étage and the mastermind behind Somerset Karine fashion brand, Karina began her new role in late summer 2015. She graduated with honors in Arts and Design from ESDI Creapole Paris in 2011. While studying in Paris, Karina was involved in design of luxury products and scenography design of exhibitions. In her first letter, the new editor-in-chief urges Elle readers to make discoveries, be daring, and to inspire. Karina believes that It-girl Alexa Chang who graces the cover of the September'15 issue possesses all these qualities. Karina's Instagram account Source: www.buro247.kz