Karlie Kloss launches her YouTube channel and it&#39;s pretty awesome

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - American super model Karlie Kloss has just added another line to her impressive resume.

The 22-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel and businesswoman Kloss launched her own YouTube channel, called Klossy. The channel gives a peek into the busy life of the model, student, baker, and one of Taylor Swift's best friends. In the first introductory video which was added on July 21, 2015, Kloss recounts her path to success and why she decided to launch her YouTube channel. She says: "Modeling ...a major part of my life. It [modeling] has kept me very busy, but it's not my sole focus." Apart from her modeling career, the 22-year-old talks about her baking business, learning how to code and the fact she just got accepted to NYU. "I've spent the majority of my life in front of the camera, but not my camera. And that's why this is different. These are the things you didn't get to see before. Like crazy things that happen on set... I could not be more excited to share my story and this adventure with you," she adds. Since then Klossy has accrued over 180,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 2,1 million total views.